The public opposes the Duma's resistance: RISE Ukraine called on MPs to support the ARMA reform

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
June 3, 08:15 AM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 2, 06:59 PM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 02:39 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 01:07 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 11:49 AM

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 06:01 AM

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 3, 06:54 AM

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 07:15 AM

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:30 AM

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:52 AM

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

11:09 AM

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 66109 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:30 AM

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144787 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

The public opposes the Duma's resistance: RISE Ukraine called on MPs to support the ARMA reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The RISE Ukraine coalition has called on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt draft law №12374-d on ARMA reform. It provides for transparent management of arrested assets and eliminates corruption risks.

The public opposes the Duma's resistance: RISE Ukraine called on MPs to support the ARMA reform

The RISE Ukraine Coalition appealed to the Verkhovna Rada with a call to immediately adopt draft law No. 12374-d, which provides for a comprehensive reform of the Asset Search and Management Agency, writes UNN.

Details

This week, deputies will vote in the second reading on draft law No. 12374-d, which should change the approaches to finding managers for seized assets, selecting the head of ARMA and conducting an audit. These requirements are specified in the plan of the EU financial support program Ukraine Facility, under which the government should receive EUR 12.5 billion from the program this year. The ARMA reform is supported by anti-corruption experts from Transparency International Ukraine, deputies from the anti-corruption and financial committees of the Verkhovna Rada. However, Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, is actively opposing this draft law. 

According to public organizations and activists, draft law No. 12374-d is a critical step to ensure transparent and effective management of seized assets, which directly affects the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Reconstruction and liquidation of the consequences of the war require significant financial resources. The Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, which should be filled from sanctioned assets, has already become one of the key instruments for financing reconstruction. However, today the system of management of seized sanctioned assets creates room for manipulation, in particular through poorly thought-out state policy on ensuring sanction confiscation by criminal arrests 

- the coalition said in a statement.

According to RISE Ukraine, draft law No. 12374-d solves this problem by providing for a clear mechanism for transferring sanctioned assets from ARMA to the State Property Fund for their further sale for the benefit of the state. In addition, the document:

  • regulates asset identification procedures;
    • improves the management of various types of assets; 
      • increases the transparency of ARMA's work;
        • unblocks the management of corporate rights of companies associated with the aggressor state;
          • settles the issue of seized sanctioned assets.

            Activists emphasize that draft law No. 12374-d is the best of the initiatives in parliament regarding the ARMA reform, which takes into account previous proposals and recommendations from both Ukrainian and international experts.

            The adoption of draft law No. 12374-d is an important step towards introducing effective and clear asset management mechanisms, as well as ensuring transparent and high-quality  control over these processes. Therefore, the RISE Ukraine Coalition calls on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to immediately consider and support draft law No. 12374-d 

            - the coalition noted.

            Let us remind you

            Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on the ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

            Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and concluded that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the system of managing seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            EconomyPolitics
            Verkhovna Rada
            European Union
