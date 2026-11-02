Provocations in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka play into Russia’s hands – Azov commander Prokopenko reacts to the incident

Commander of "Azov," Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko, known by the call sign "Redis," commented on the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. He said that the information situation surrounding the incident serves the interests of russia, which seeks to divide Ukrainian society and the military, reports UNN.

Details

According to Prokopenko, the Russians are interested in destabilizing the situation inside Ukraine and intensifying the confrontation between civilians and the military.

At the same time, the general emphasized that all units of the "Azov" Corps are at the front and carrying out combat missions, while situations arise in the rear that, in his view, may benefit the enemy.

Prokopenko called on people not to play into the enemy's hands

What is happening in the information space surrounding the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka satisfies all these demands of the Russians — the commander said.

He also called on Ukrainians to focus on supporting the defense of the state.

Our state is waging a difficult, bloody war for its existence. In this situation, one must either defend the country at the front or help the front from the rear, rather than stage provocations and play into the enemy's hands — Prokopenko emphasized.

Previously reported

On November 2, civilians gathered near the temporary deployment point of military unit 3121 of the National Guard of Ukraine, which is part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," following the spread on social media of unverified reports alleging that servicemembers had been tortured on the unit's premises. Information about the circumstances of the incident was released by the "Azov" press service and National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi.

The Minister of Internal Affairs ordered an internal investigation into the conditions in which National Guard servicemen were staying in the Kyiv region