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Protesters blocked the Louvre amid mass demonstrations in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Protesters blocked access to the Louvre, preventing the museum from opening on time. The action took place amid protests over the cost of living and public services.

Protesters blocked the Louvre amid mass demonstrations in France

Protesters blocked access to the Louvre Museum in Paris on the morning of October 19, preventing the world-famous landmark from opening at its usual time, as demonstrations continued across France. UNN reports, citing Newsweek.

Details

"Dear visitors, due to student strikes, the museum is currently closed. We apologize for the inconvenience," the Louvre said in a message on X.

According to the museum management and two trade unions, the blockade was led by students who expressed support for the high school students' movement and condemned what they called "police repression."

In photos from Monday morning's demonstration shared on social media, students from the École du Louvre art and culture school hold banners in front of the museum's glass pyramid bearing the words: "The French civil service is falling apart."

Another leaflet distributed near the entrance read: "We are proud to announce that we are blocking the largest museum in the world."

The Louvre, which usually opens at 9 a.m. local time, remained closed until at least noon on Monday, the CGT trade union said. The union supports the action but is not taking part in it.

"The tourists waiting are aggressive toward us because they paid for tickets," one of the protesters wrote in a post shared on X.

The Louvre blockade is taking place against the backdrop of broader demonstrations across France over the cost of living and public-service conditions, with protests escalating into violence in several cities over the weekend.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to take a tough stance toward those involved in the riots, while acknowledging the protesters' economic and social grievances. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, accused the administration of being unable to maintain order.

With France's 2027 presidential election approaching, the unrest has also intensified political debate over how the country's government is handling the crisis and who could benefit from growing public discontent.

Macron condemned the riots in France and raised the possibility of banning gatherings19.10.26, 01:34 • 15478 views

Julia Shramko

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