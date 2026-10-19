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Macron condemned the riots in France and raised the possibility of banning gatherings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and looting during the protests in France. He instructed the government to conduct an investigation and raised the possibility of banning gatherings.

Macron condemned the riots in France and raised the possibility of banning gatherings

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the riots and looting during the protests in France. This is reported by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

Details

In an evening address, he ordered an investigation into preventing similar events and allowed for the possibility that local authorities could ban certain gatherings.

Looking at these images, we all asked ourselves: how could the French have done this to France? How could they have reached such a state? Nothing justifies this, nothing explains it

- Macron said.

He instructed the government to draw "all the necessary conclusions" so that such violence "would never happen again".

"All those who are convincing you today that the most urgent task is to take to the streets, protest and cause disorder have only one goal: to harm the republic and replace the substance of the debate," the French president added.

We remind you

In France on Saturday, October 17, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the rising cost of living and fuel prices, as well as in support of the demands of high school and university students. In a number of cities, the protests were accompanied by clashes with police, arson and looting.

Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros18.10.26, 13:44 • 29521 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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