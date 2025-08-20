$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of Derzhheokadastr

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

SBI employees exposed the head of the regional department of Derzhheokadastr in Khmelnytskyi region. She illegally transferred a land plot of the "Hnidavski Bolota" reserve in Volyn into private ownership.

Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of Derzhheokadastr

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed the current head of the regional department of Derzhheokadastr in Khmelnytskyi region for squandering lands of the nature reserve fund. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

It is noted that while working in Volyn, the head illegally transferred a land plot of the "Hnidavski Bolota" reserve into private ownership.

This is already the third suspicion since the beginning of the year, served to former and current top officials of the StateGeoCadastre Department in Volyn region.

SBI employees have exposed almost all heads who led this institution over the past 5 years for abuses.

The scheme was organized back in 2017, when the woman was serving as deputy head of the Volyn department. She illegally "registered" one hectare of land within the "Hnidavski Bolota" reserve, located near Lutsk, to a citizen.

- the post says.

As reported by the SBI, this territory is an object of the nature reserve fund, has special ecological value and cannot be transferred into private ownership.

Recall

The SBI reported a suspicion to the head of the StateGeoCadastre of one of the western regions, who, while holding a position in Chernivtsi, illegally transferred land plots worth over 2 million hryvnias into private ownership. He faces up to six years of imprisonment for abuse of office.

