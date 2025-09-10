Over UAH 4.3 million for professional development: the "PROgrowth" grant competition has started

$41.250.03
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 2082 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
02:37 AM • 19968 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
September 10, 01:02 AM • 32743 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 68485 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 65946 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 71890 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 33181 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 56852 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 99172 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected official
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 71910 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 99185 views
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Over UAH 4.3 million for professional development: the "PROgrowth" grant competition has started

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and MHP company have launched the "PROgrowth" grant competition with a budget of UAH 4.3 million. Residents of 17 communities can receive up to UAH 15,000 for professional development.

Over UAH 4.3 million for professional development: the "PROgrowth" grant competition has started

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, together with MHP company, is launching the "PROzrostannia" grant competition for the second time, aimed at supporting the professional development and training of residents of small villages and towns across the country.

This year's program budget has been scaled up tenfold — it amounts to UAH 4.3 million. One participant can receive up to UAH 15,000 for training, professional development, and skill enhancement. 

According to Volodymyr Zabela, head of MHP's regional development group, last year the company, together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, launched grants for self-development to give people the opportunity to learn and improve not only themselves but also the community. This year, the initiative was scaled from two communities to 17 in different regions of the country.

"The reconstruction of Ukraine is impossible without strong communities, and their strength begins with people who take responsibility and build trust in joint decisions. It is the development of local leadership and management skills that creates the basis for resilience. And this is exactly what potential partners see: investors, donors, and businesses choose to cooperate with communities that demonstrate openness, transparency, and the ability to partner. Last year, we launched grants for self-development to give people the opportunity to learn and improve not only themselves but also the community. This year, we are scaling up this initiative because we see the results," said Volodymyr Zabela, head of MHP's regional development group.

Employees of social, humanitarian, medical, and historical-cultural institutions, as well as individuals/private entrepreneurs working in these fields, can apply for the competition.

Project geography:

Kyiv region – Baryshivka, Borodianka, Voronkivka, Kaharlyk, Makariv, and Myronivka communities;

Cherkasy region – Bobrytsia, Kaniv, Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Lipliava, and Stepanets communities;

Khmelnytskyi region – Bilohiria and Teofipol communities;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – Horodenka community;

Dnipropetrovsk region – Petrykivka community;

Sumy region – Romny community;

Lviv region – Rudky community.

Participants can use the grant for professional development, career growth; development of soft and hard skills to increase productivity; improvement of personal resources for more effective activities; adaptation to war conditions and implementation of innovations.

Applications are accepted until September 28 inclusive. Evaluation will be carried out by a competition commission of specialized experts. Winners will be announced on November 10, 2025.

To apply, you need to familiarize yourself with the competition regulations and fill out the application form via the link.

It should be noted that in 2024, the "PROzrostannia" grant competition was held in two pilot territories — Myronivka and Kaniv communities. As a result, 40 winners received funds: 21 projects from the Kaniv community and 19 projects from the Myronivka community. 33 projects concerned training, 6 — procurement of equipment and materials, and one more — event organization.

In particular, Larysa Hlushchenko (Myronivka Children's Library) — won a grant of UAH 15,000 for bibliotherapy, purchased books, and organized a "Path to Balance" shelf. The library became a place where children find peace, and librarians master new methods. Alla Dmytrenko (Myronivka CSC) — completed an art therapy course for military families. Now she helps families overcome stress through creativity, and the community has received a new support service. Natalia Dakhnovska (Kaniv Hospital) — completed courses in pediatric massage and rehabilitation and purchased equipment. Now she helps toddlers and teenagers recover physically. Natalia Lysak (Kaniv School No. 4) — won a grant for equipment for children with autism. Now the school conducts classes for the development of motor skills, logic, and socialization of children with ASD. 

Lilia Podolyak

