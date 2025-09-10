Over UAH 4.3 million for professional development: the "PROgrowth" grant competition has started

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, together with MHP company, is launching the "PROzrostannia" grant competition for the second time, aimed at supporting the professional development and training of residents of small villages and towns across the country.

This year's program budget has been scaled up tenfold — it amounts to UAH 4.3 million. One participant can receive up to UAH 15,000 for training, professional development, and skill enhancement.

According to Volodymyr Zabela, head of MHP's regional development group, last year the company, together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, launched grants for self-development to give people the opportunity to learn and improve not only themselves but also the community. This year, the initiative was scaled from two communities to 17 in different regions of the country.

"The reconstruction of Ukraine is impossible without strong communities, and their strength begins with people who take responsibility and build trust in joint decisions. It is the development of local leadership and management skills that creates the basis for resilience. And this is exactly what potential partners see: investors, donors, and businesses choose to cooperate with communities that demonstrate openness, transparency, and the ability to partner. Last year, we launched grants for self-development to give people the opportunity to learn and improve not only themselves but also the community. This year, we are scaling up this initiative because we see the results," said Volodymyr Zabela, head of MHP's regional development group.

Employees of social, humanitarian, medical, and historical-cultural institutions, as well as individuals/private entrepreneurs working in these fields, can apply for the competition.

Project geography:

Kyiv region – Baryshivka, Borodianka, Voronkivka, Kaharlyk, Makariv, and Myronivka communities;

Cherkasy region – Bobrytsia, Kaniv, Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Lipliava, and Stepanets communities;

Khmelnytskyi region – Bilohiria and Teofipol communities;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – Horodenka community;

Dnipropetrovsk region – Petrykivka community;

Sumy region – Romny community;

Lviv region – Rudky community.

Participants can use the grant for professional development, career growth; development of soft and hard skills to increase productivity; improvement of personal resources for more effective activities; adaptation to war conditions and implementation of innovations.

Applications are accepted until September 28 inclusive. Evaluation will be carried out by a competition commission of specialized experts. Winners will be announced on November 10, 2025.

To apply, you need to familiarize yourself with the competition regulations and fill out the application form via the link.

It should be noted that in 2024, the "PROzrostannia" grant competition was held in two pilot territories — Myronivka and Kaniv communities. As a result, 40 winners received funds: 21 projects from the Kaniv community and 19 projects from the Myronivka community. 33 projects concerned training, 6 — procurement of equipment and materials, and one more — event organization.

In particular, Larysa Hlushchenko (Myronivka Children's Library) — won a grant of UAH 15,000 for bibliotherapy, purchased books, and organized a "Path to Balance" shelf. The library became a place where children find peace, and librarians master new methods. Alla Dmytrenko (Myronivka CSC) — completed an art therapy course for military families. Now she helps families overcome stress through creativity, and the community has received a new support service. Natalia Dakhnovska (Kaniv Hospital) — completed courses in pediatric massage and rehabilitation and purchased equipment. Now she helps toddlers and teenagers recover physically. Natalia Lysak (Kaniv School No. 4) — won a grant for equipment for children with autism. Now the school conducts classes for the development of motor skills, logic, and socialization of children with ASD.