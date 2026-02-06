"Problem with votes, plus a business trips": MP gave a forecast for the parliament's work next week

No active work on "suspended" financial bills is expected in the parliament next plenary week, which could mean resolving the IMF and EU issue "at best" in March, and this is against the backdrop of "budget problems already starting due to falling taxes because of the blackout," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the financial committee on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the parliament's work from February 10-13... The coalition planned a big day for this plenary week, when they would vote on 'one big beautiful bill' (a set of tax changes), and all suspended bills on the Ukraine Facility, and even something from the World Bank... But nothing will happen... There is still a big problem with votes. Plus, many people are going on business trips," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, "accordingly, all these points are again postponed for almost a month." "Which means that the resolution of the IMF and EU issue will be at best in March," Zheleznyak pointed out.

"And here I would like to say that we are already starting to have problems with the Budget due to falling taxes (due to the blackout) and under-receipt of money from the EU (due to the disruption of benchmarks), but... there is no one from the government who would be concerned about this and sound the alarm," Zheleznyak claims.

