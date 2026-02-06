$43.140.03
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
"Problem with votes, plus a business trips": MP gave a forecast for the parliament's work next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced that the parliament would postpone the consideration of financial bills for a month. This means that the IMF and EU issues will not be resolved before March.

"Problem with votes, plus a business trips": MP gave a forecast for the parliament's work next week

No active work on "suspended" financial bills is expected in the parliament next plenary week, which could mean resolving the IMF and EU issue "at best" in March, and this is against the backdrop of "budget problems already starting due to falling taxes because of the blackout," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the financial committee on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the parliament's work from February 10-13... The coalition planned a big day for this plenary week, when they would vote on 'one big beautiful bill' (a set of tax changes), and all suspended bills on the Ukraine Facility, and even something from the World Bank... But nothing will happen... There is still a big problem with votes. Plus, many people are going on business trips," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, "accordingly, all these points are again postponed for almost a month." "Which means that the resolution of the IMF and EU issue will be at best in March," Zheleznyak pointed out.

"And here I would like to say that we are already starting to have problems with the Budget due to falling taxes (due to the blackout) and under-receipt of money from the EU (due to the disruption of benchmarks), but... there is no one from the government who would be concerned about this and sound the alarm," Zheleznyak claims.

Verkhovna Rada begins its record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.03.02.26, 11:51 • 2689 views

Julia Shramko

Economy Politics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
International Monetary Fund
World Bank
European Union
Yaroslav Zheleznyak