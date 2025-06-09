$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Prisoner exchange: Zelenskyy, Budanov, and Umerov published new touching photos and videos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1650 views

Ukraine has returned its defenders from Russian captivity. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, the wounded, and those who are not yet 25 years old.

Ukrainian defenders have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This was reported on social networks by the President, Minister of Defense and Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published new photos and videos of the exchange. The Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate also published video footage.

This is a very emotional moment, and at the same time - the result of coordinated work: the President of Ukraine, the negotiating team, the defense forces, diplomats and our international partners

– said Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

Ukraine adheres to the agreements. Despite the pressure and attempts at manipulation by the Russian Federation, we act clearly and consistently. We continue to work until every Ukrainian returns

– said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov.

We remind

Today, June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation has begun, which will last in several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those who are being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age.

Among those released are representatives of the Naval Forces, the Land Forces, and the Territorial Defense Forces. There are defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity.

UNN also reported that within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, work is underway to repatriate the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukrainian Navy
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
