Prisoner exchange: Zelenskyy, Budanov, and Umerov published new touching photos and videos

Ukrainian defenders have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This was reported on social networks by the President, Minister of Defense and Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published new photos and videos of the exchange. The Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate also published video footage.

This is a very emotional moment, and at the same time - the result of coordinated work: the President of Ukraine, the negotiating team, the defense forces, diplomats and our international partners – said Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

Ukraine adheres to the agreements. Despite the pressure and attempts at manipulation by the Russian Federation, we act clearly and consistently. We continue to work until every Ukrainian returns – said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov.

We remind

Today, June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation has begun, which will last in several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those who are being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age.

Among those released are representatives of the Naval Forces, the Land Forces, and the Territorial Defense Forces. There are defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity.

UNN also reported that within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, work is underway to repatriate the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers.