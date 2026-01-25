President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrates his 48th birthday

Today, January 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy turns 48. This is reported by UNN, which joins in congratulating the head of state.

Reference

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born on January 25, 1978, in Kryvyi Rih to a family of technical intelligentsia. He received his higher education at the Kryvyi Rih Economic Institute (Bachelor of Law).

Zelenskyy began his career by participating in KVN (Club of the Funny and Inventive) with the teams "Zaporizhzhia - Kryvyi Rih - Transit," "Kryvyi Rih Team," and "95 Kvartal." In the latter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the captain, actor, and author of most of the sketches.

From 2015 to 2018, Zelenskyy played the role of Vasyl Holoborodko, a history teacher who is elected President of Ukraine, in the television series "Servant of the People." The first three episodes of the third season of the series were released directly before the first round of the 2019 Ukrainian presidential elections, in which Zelenskyy participated as a candidate from the party "Servant of the People," named after the TV series, and won the largest number of votes. After winning the second round of elections, he was elected President of Ukraine.

With the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskyy took a stance aimed at defending Ukraine's sovereignty.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas, emphasizing that Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on the same date, as one big family. He noted that everyone shares the same dream - peace and victory, as well as the day when everyone will gather at home in the first peaceful year.

"Unity overcomes cold and darkness": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Unity Day