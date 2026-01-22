"Unity overcomes cold and darkness": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Unity Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his compatriots on Unity Day, which is celebrated on January 22. He published the corresponding address on social media, reports UNN.

Details

On January 22, 1919, a ceremony of unification of two states of the Ukrainian people, which emerged on the territories of the former Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires - the Ukrainian People's Republic (UNR) and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic (ZUNR) - took place on Sofia Square in Kyiv.

Ukraine's Unity Day has always reminded us: only a strong people can be united, only a united people becomes strong. Ukrainians have been demonstrating this for 1429 days. When millions of us are truly united on both banks of the Dnieper, and the concept of "native land" does not end at the border of our own yard. When East and West are together not on posters, but on the front line and throughout the country, where every Ukrainian fights for every Ukrainian. When we are a family, a team, an army. And we have learned to unite not only against someone, but first of all for ourselves, for Ukraine, for our own. Our life and future - the President's address states.

Zelenskyy added: the unity of Ukrainians stops Russia's so-called "second army of the world."

Unity fights on the front and in the rear. Unity overcomes cold and darkness. Unity has held for 1429 days. And therefore, Ukraine holds. That's right, from the beginning of the full-scale war until now, unity preserves independence. This is the role of our unity, cohesion, and all that we are capable of when we stand side by side, when we are truly together. We hold on. We fight. We preserve unity, each other, and together Ukraine - said the head of state.

