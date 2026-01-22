$43.180.08
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM
January 21, 10:20 PM • 14734 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
January 21, 07:21 PM • 28398 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
January 21, 03:14 PM • 29669 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
January 21, 02:44 PM • 48133 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
January 21, 02:30 PM • 28905 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
January 21, 12:43 PM
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 45377 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
January 21, 10:55 AM
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 45965 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21575 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM
January 21, 08:59 AM • 22334 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 21
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Unity overcomes cold and darkness": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Unity Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his compatriots on Unity Day on January 22. He emphasized that the unity of Ukrainians stops the Russian army and preserves independence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his compatriots on Unity Day, which is celebrated on January 22. He published the corresponding address on social media, reports UNN.

Details

On January 22, 1919, a ceremony of unification of two states of the Ukrainian people, which emerged on the territories of the former Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires - the Ukrainian People's Republic (UNR) and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic (ZUNR) - took place on Sofia Square in Kyiv.

Ukraine's Unity Day has always reminded us: only a strong people can be united, only a united people becomes strong. Ukrainians have been demonstrating this for 1429 days. When millions of us are truly united on both banks of the Dnieper, and the concept of "native land" does not end at the border of our own yard. When East and West are together not on posters, but on the front line and throughout the country, where every Ukrainian fights for every Ukrainian. When we are a family, a team, an army. And we have learned to unite not only against someone, but first of all for ourselves, for Ukraine, for our own. Our life and future

- the President's address states.

Zelenskyy added: the unity of Ukrainians stops Russia's so-called "second army of the world."

Unity fights on the front and in the rear. Unity overcomes cold and darkness. Unity has held for 1429 days. And therefore, Ukraine holds. That's right, from the beginning of the full-scale war until now, unity preserves independence. This is the role of our unity, cohesion, and all that we are capable of when we stand side by side, when we are truly together. We hold on. We fight. We preserve unity, each other, and together Ukraine

- said the head of state.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv