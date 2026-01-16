Prepared attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine using a quadcopter: SBU detained Russian agents in Odesa

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained two agents of Russian military intelligence in Odesa. According to the investigation, they were preparing attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel stationed in the region using so-called "drops" from a civilian quadcopter. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As investigators established, one of the suspects was a 49-year-old local entrepreneur, whom the occupiers recruited through a Telegram channel for finding "easy money." For criminal activity, he involved his 47-year-old acquaintance, who helped him scout out the locations of the largest concentration of Ukrainian troops.

First, he received a quadcopter from the occupiers, and then he retrieved 2 kg of plastic explosives and components for a homemade explosive device from a cache and equipped the drone with them. The identified "locations" they marked on Google Maps and "reported" to the Russian curator - stated the SBU.

After the detention, searches were conducted, during which a quadcopter with explosives, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two Makarov pistols with ammunition, a Margolin pistol, a revolver, an F-1 combat grenade, and other weapons were found and seized.

The detainees were charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 111 (complicity in committing treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian agent in a Kyiv shopping mall, who on January 4 blew up a Ukrainian military vehicle in the Obolonskyi district of the capital.