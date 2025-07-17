Prepared attack on Kharkiv City Council: SBU detained enemy spotter

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another spotter of Russian strikes on Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the investigation, the detained suspect was preparing an occupiers' strike on the location of one of the city council's units. She assumed that Ukrainian military personnel might be nearby, so she passed the location to the Russians for a possible attack.

The detainee turned out to be a 45-year-old unemployed woman. She left pro-Russian comments on Telegram – where she was recruited by the occupiers. The suspect maintained contact with the occupiers through the chatbot of pseudo-military correspondent Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in occupied Donetsk and works for the Russians.

The perpetrator was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, relocation or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground);

Part 2 of Art. 436-2 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The detainee faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Two agents of Russian intelligence who adjusted strikes on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.