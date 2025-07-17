$41.810.01
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44167 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 137703 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91390 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117715 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 104987 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88733 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 220184 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68252 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77648 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90554 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Prepared attack on Kharkiv City Council: SBU detained enemy spotter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2108 views

SBU counterintelligence detained a spotter of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, who provided the occupiers with the location of a city council unit. The 45-year-old unemployed woman was recruited via Telegram and maintained contact with the occupiers through a chatbot.

Prepared attack on Kharkiv City Council: SBU detained enemy spotter

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another spotter of Russian strikes on Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the detained suspect was preparing an occupiers' strike on the location of one of the city council's units. She assumed that Ukrainian military personnel might be nearby, so she passed the location to the Russians for a possible attack.

The detainee turned out to be a 45-year-old unemployed woman. She left pro-Russian comments on Telegram – where she was recruited by the occupiers. The suspect maintained contact with the occupiers through the chatbot of pseudo-military correspondent Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in occupied Donetsk and works for the Russians.

The perpetrator was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, relocation or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground);
    • Part 2 of Art. 436-2 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

      The detainee faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

      Recall

      Two agents of Russian intelligence who adjusted strikes on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

