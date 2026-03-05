Power transmission line, which was repaired during a local ceasefire, connected to Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA
Kyiv • UNN
The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power transmission line has been connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work. This strengthens the nuclear safety of the plant, which now has two available power transmission lines.
The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been restored and connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work, UNN reports with reference to the IAEA.
The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been restored and reconnected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work carried out under a local ceasefire agreement brokered by the IAEA
According to the IAEA, the Zaporizhzhia NPP now has two off-site power lines available again.
An additional off-site power line strengthens nuclear safety
