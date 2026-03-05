Power transmission line, which was repaired during a local ceasefire, connected to Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been restored and connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work, UNN reports with reference to the IAEA.

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been restored and reconnected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work carried out under a local ceasefire agreement brokered by the IAEA - the report says.

According to the IAEA, the Zaporizhzhia NPP now has two off-site power lines available again.

An additional off-site power line strengthens nuclear safety - said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Local ceasefire declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repair – IAEA