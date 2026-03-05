Power transmission line, which was repaired during a local ceasefire, connected to Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18183 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 37703 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 32395 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32939 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51808 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22703 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46008 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76163 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97409 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82897 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
4m/s
48%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 31376 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 59296 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19662 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 31250 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 29049 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 4808 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 31316 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51810 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 59354 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 67737 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 812 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19695 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36513 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 51903 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 54924 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Power transmission line, which was repaired during a local ceasefire, connected to Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power transmission line has been connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work. This strengthens the nuclear safety of the plant, which now has two available power transmission lines.

Power transmission line, which was repaired during a local ceasefire, connected to Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been restored and connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work, UNN reports with reference to the IAEA.

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been restored and reconnected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work carried out under a local ceasefire agreement brokered by the IAEA 

- the report says.

According to the IAEA, the Zaporizhzhia NPP now has two off-site power lines available again.

An additional off-site power line strengthens nuclear safety 

- said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Local ceasefire declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repair – IAEA07.11.25, 18:45 • 4109 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine