Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Power outage schedules expanded: how they will operate now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

NEC "Ukrenergo" has expanded the hourly power outage schedules from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The restrictions will apply to both household and industrial consumers.

Power outage schedules expanded: how they will operate now

Schedules of hourly power outages, where they are in effect today, have been expanded - they will now be applied from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., reported NPC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, the period of restriction measures that were in effect in certain regions will be extended today.

- the company stated.

How the schedules will work

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

  • hourly outage schedules: 08:00 – 22:00 – with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues;
    • power limitation schedules: 08:00 – 22:00 – for industrial consumers.

      "The reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system," the report says.

      Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

      Ukrainians were urged: when electricity appears according to the schedule, consume it sparingly.

      Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyEconomy
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine