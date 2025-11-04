Power outage schedules expanded: how they will operate now

Schedules of hourly power outages, where they are in effect today, have been expanded - they will now be applied from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., reported NPC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, the period of restriction measures that were in effect in certain regions will be extended today. - the company stated.

How the schedules will work

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

hourly outage schedules: 08:00 – 22:00 – with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues;

power limitation schedules: 08:00 – 22:00 – for industrial consumers.

"The reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system," the report says.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Ukrainians were urged: when electricity appears according to the schedule, consume it sparingly.

Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation