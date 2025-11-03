Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation

Electricity outage schedules depend on the situation in the energy system, which can change hourly. Decisions on restrictions are influenced by the consequences of shelling, accidents, power shortages, and increased consumption - especially during peak hours or during cold and hot weather. How decisions on imposing restrictions are made, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Why there is a need to introduce restrictions

As the agency points out, after massive shelling, the energy system lacks generation and/or the ability to transmit electricity due to network damage. Therefore, there is a need to limit consumption.

How decisions on imposing restrictions are made

The command to apply one or another type of restriction can be given by both NPC "Ukrenergo" and distribution system operators, the Ministry of Energy reports.

The reasons may be:

consequences of shelling;

accidents at generation facilities and/or in transmission and distribution system networks;

power deficit in the energy system.

Why outage schedules change during the day

The volume of introduced restrictions depends on the level of energy consumption and the ability of equipment to generate and transmit electricity.

Outage schedules can be affected by:

air temperature - in cold or hot weather, electricity consumption increases;

time of day - in the morning and evening, the level of energy consumption is higher than during the day and night;

accidents;

new shelling.

Who executes commands for applying outages

Distribution system operators (oblenergos) are authorized to execute dispatchers' commands regarding electricity consumption restrictions, including emergency or hourly outages. They implement decisions on outages and ensure that restrictions are distributed fairly among all six queues of consumers.

Earlier, UNN wrote where you can see current schedules and how to correctly calculate the time of power outage in your home.