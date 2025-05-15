Delays in truck traffic are possible at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland - customs officers

On May 17, a lane repair for trucks is planned on the Polish-Ukrainian border at the "Shehyni - Medyka" checkpoint on the Polish side, so a slowdown in truck traffic is possible here, the State Customs Service warned on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to the Polish side, a lane repair for trucks is planned for one day, May 17, at the "Shehyni - Medyka" checkpoint on the side of the Republic of Poland," the agency said.

During the road surface restoration, as reported, trucks will be processed in the lane for passenger cars.

Carriers were urged to take these circumstances into account and "choose alternative border crossing points".

Let us remind you

On May 12, from 16:00, the international automobile checkpoint "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" was blocked for passage by a protest action of Polish carriers. They limited the movement of trucks to one per hour in the direction of exit and entry to Ukraine.

Later, the Court of Appeal in Lublin supported the ban on protests by Polish carriers who blocked the Yahodyn checkpoint.

The blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint has been stopped.

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service