Delays in truck traffic are possible at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland - customs officers

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20434 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26191 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 37922 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 38729 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62178 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 134023 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131466 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253503 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102304 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71108 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20434 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134509 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 201860 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253503 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 200785 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 4808 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 44692 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104999 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 66028 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86669 views
Delays in truck traffic are possible at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland - customs officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On May 17, the repair of a traffic lane for trucks is planned at the "Shehyni - Medyka" checkpoint from the Polish side. Truck processing will be carried out via the lane for passenger cars.

Delays in truck traffic are possible at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland - customs officers

On May 17, a lane repair for trucks is planned on the Polish-Ukrainian border at the "Shehyni - Medyka" checkpoint on the Polish side, so a slowdown in truck traffic is possible here, the State Customs Service warned on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to the Polish side, a lane repair for trucks is planned for one day, May 17, at the "Shehyni - Medyka" checkpoint on the side of the Republic of Poland," the agency said.

During the road surface restoration, as reported, trucks will be processed in the lane for passenger cars.

Carriers were urged to take these circumstances into account and "choose alternative border crossing points".

Let us remind you

On May 12, from 16:00, the international automobile checkpoint "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" was blocked for passage by a protest action of Polish carriers. They limited the movement of trucks to one per hour in the direction of exit and entry to Ukraine.

Later, the Court of Appeal in Lublin supported the ban on protests by Polish carriers who blocked the Yahodyn checkpoint.

The blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint has been stopped.

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
Poland
