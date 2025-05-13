$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 452 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel

04:08 PM • 45307 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 52943 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 73842 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 73743 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152052 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71506 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156018 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 148880 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90199 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Polish customs officers announced the end of the strike and the resumption of operation of the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint in both directions. Truck traffic has been restored to normal.

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

The blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint has been stopped. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

"According to Polish customs officers, at 23:00 on May 13, the strike was stopped and the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint was unblocked," the message reads.

The State Customs Service added that the checkpoint is currently operating normally in both directions.

Let us remind you

On May 12, a protest action started on the access road to the Dorohusk - Yahodyn automobile checkpoint. The movement of freight vehicles in both directions was suspended. The main demands of the organizers are to draw attention to the situation in the field of transport in Poland and to return permits for international transport by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

Later, the Court of Appeal in Lublin upheld the ban on protests by Polish carriers who blocked the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form13.05.25, 22:08 • 2454 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

