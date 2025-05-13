The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

The blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint has been stopped. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

"According to Polish customs officers, at 23:00 on May 13, the strike was stopped and the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint was unblocked," the message reads.

The State Customs Service added that the checkpoint is currently operating normally in both directions.

Let us remind you

On May 12, a protest action started on the access road to the Dorohusk - Yahodyn automobile checkpoint. The movement of freight vehicles in both directions was suspended. The main demands of the organizers are to draw attention to the situation in the field of transport in Poland and to return permits for international transport by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

Later, the Court of Appeal in Lublin upheld the ban on protests by Polish carriers who blocked the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form