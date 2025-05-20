Positive banking trends: business lending and loans to the population are growing - NBU
Kyiv • UNN
In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine is experiencing accelerated growth in hryvnia lending to businesses and high growth rates in loans to the population. This trend has been ongoing since mid-2023.
In the first quarter of this year, despite certain seasonal fluctuations in funds in accounts, the growth of net hryvnia lending to business accelerated. Credit growth has been continuing since mid-2023. According to the NBU's analysis, "growth in customer loans has become the main factor supporting the sector's assets."
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.
Details
According to the data for the first quarter of 2025, specialists of the national regulator state the growth of non-subsidized business loans, the impact of the increase in the discount rate on the value of business deposits, and a moderate growth in credit rates. The sector has high operational efficiency and remains profitable.
The growth of the net hryvnia loan portfolio of business accelerated in the first quarter to 9.5% (to 28.4% y/y) after a seasonal slowdown in the previous quarter. Net hryvnia loans to SMEs grew overall commensurately: by 9.2% q/q and 31.4% y/y. The share of SME loans in the portfolio was 60.1%
Currently, with the growth of business lending, high rates of lending to the population are also maintained.
The volume of net hryvnia loans to individuals continues to grow briskly: 6.7% per quarter (35.9% y/y)
According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the quality of the loan portfolio has been improving for a year and a half in a row. Since January 2025, the NBU has fully brought the definition of the share of non-performing loans (NPL) to EU standards.
Let us remind you
The price of gold fell amid strengthening of the dollar and optimism regarding negotiations on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
UNN reported that as of April 2025, the share of non-performing loans was decreasing in Ukrainian banks.
In the first quarter of 2025, banks noted an increase in demand for business and consumer loans, including mortgages.
In February, banks issued 516 mortgages for UAH 926 million, but lending volumes fell by a third year-on-year due to changes in the "eOselia" program.