Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Portugal revokes temporary protection for Belarusians who lived in Ukraine and left after the war began

Kyiv • UNN

The Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has ruled that Belarusian citizens who were under temporary protection in the country after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine must leave Portuguese territory. They have 20 days to voluntarily depart, otherwise they may be deported.

The Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has ruled that Belarusian citizens who were in the country under temporary protection after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine must leave Portuguese territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Portuguese publication SIC Notícias.

Details

The Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has made a decision according to which Belarusian citizens who received temporary protection after the Russian invasion of Ukraine must leave the country. This was reported by SIC Notícias.

The decision applies, in particular, to Belarusians who left Belarus for Ukraine after the 2020 protests, and then, after the start of the full-scale war, found refuge in Portugal.

According to the order, they have 20 days to voluntarily leave the country, otherwise they may be deported.

Some Belarusians told journalists that they fear arrests and persecution if they return to their homeland.

I have published many posts on social media in support of Ukraine and against Lukashenka's dictatorship. We can be arrested for a like. And I published posts

- said Belarusian Tatyana, who lived in Lviv before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In response to SIC Notícias' request, AIMA explained that any person with temporary protection - regardless of age - can receive an order to voluntarily leave the country.

Journalists also found out that there has already been at least one case where Portugal canceled the temporary protection status for a minor.

Lawyer Daniela Castro cited the example of a refugee family who previously lived in Ukraine. According to her, the mother has dual citizenship - Russian and Ukrainian, and the father is a citizen of Ukraine. The couple has two daughters who were born in Russia, and Portugal annulled the temporary protection status for one of them, a 10-year-old girl.

"They (AIMA - ed.) believe that the child can return to her country of origin, as there is no conflict there," he added.

Recall

Lithuania is temporarily closing two border crossings with Belarus, Medininkai and Šalčininkai. Exceptions will apply to diplomats, EU citizens and other categories, while Šalčininkai will be completely closed and Medininkai partially open.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
