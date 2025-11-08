Portugal revokes temporary protection for Belarusians who lived in Ukraine and left after the war began

The Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has ruled that Belarusian citizens who were in the country under temporary protection after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine must leave Portuguese territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Portuguese publication SIC Notícias.

Details

The decision applies, in particular, to Belarusians who left Belarus for Ukraine after the 2020 protests, and then, after the start of the full-scale war, found refuge in Portugal.

According to the order, they have 20 days to voluntarily leave the country, otherwise they may be deported.

Some Belarusians told journalists that they fear arrests and persecution if they return to their homeland.

I have published many posts on social media in support of Ukraine and against Lukashenka's dictatorship. We can be arrested for a like. And I published posts - said Belarusian Tatyana, who lived in Lviv before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In response to SIC Notícias' request, AIMA explained that any person with temporary protection - regardless of age - can receive an order to voluntarily leave the country.

Journalists also found out that there has already been at least one case where Portugal canceled the temporary protection status for a minor.

Lawyer Daniela Castro cited the example of a refugee family who previously lived in Ukraine. According to her, the mother has dual citizenship - Russian and Ukrainian, and the father is a citizen of Ukraine. The couple has two daughters who were born in Russia, and Portugal annulled the temporary protection status for one of them, a 10-year-old girl.

"They (AIMA - ed.) believe that the child can return to her country of origin, as there is no conflict there," he added.

