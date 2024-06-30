$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Populist parties announce a new far-right faction in the European Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18727 views

Right-wing parties in Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic have announced the creation of a new far-right faction, Patriots for Europe, in the European Parliament, which will fight against the Brussels establishment.

Populist parties announce a new far-right faction in the European Parliament

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Austrian FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, and Czech ANO leader Andrej Babiš announced the creation of a new far-right faction in the European Parliament.

Writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The right-wing parties from Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic that won the European elections want to form a joint group in the European Parliament called Patriots for Europe.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Patriots for Europe will become the largest right-wing faction in Europe in just a few days. Orban also explained that the purpose of the union would be to fight "against the Brussels establishment, which has not yet understood the wishes of the voters and wants to maintain the status quo, despite the results of the European elections.

The leader of the FPÖ party, Herbert Kickl, noted that "the right-wing parties do not want to achieve the destruction of Europe.

ANO leader Babiš noted that the alliance has three main priorities: "protecting sovereignty, fighting illegal migration, and revising the Green Deal.

Representatives of the association strive for a European Union, but "based on strong and independent nation-states, not a Brussels-dominated federation.

In Eastern Europe, voters in Eastern Europe delivered a surprise - right-wing parties won far fewer votes for the European Parliament12.06.24, 15:02 • 16556 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
European Parliament
Austria
European Union
Brussels
Czech Republic
Hungary
Viktor Orban
