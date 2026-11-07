Thousands of people came to greet Pope Leo, who is beginning a tour of Latin American countries

Pope Leo. Photo: AP

Thousands of people welcomed Pope Leo as he arrived in Uruguay, beginning a 12-day tour of Latin American countries, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to the Vatican, about 30,000 people gathered for his first official event — a formal welcome and address at Independence Square (Plaza Independencia) in Montevideo, which was also attended by Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi and government officials.

Later, upon arriving at Paris-Londres Park (Parque Paris Londres) in the city of Paysandú, north of the capital, the pontiff celebrated Holy Mass.

On Friday, as the Pope traveled in his "Popemobile," people gathered along the route and warmly welcomed him; some shouted: "Pope Leo, Uruguay is with you!"

He kissed babies handed to him and also received symbolic keys to the city from the mayor of Montevideo.

During the event, Leo, speaking in Spanish, praised Uruguay's development while also recalling its Catholic heritage.

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One of the main objectives of the visit — the first visit by a Roman pontiff to Uruguay since 1988 — is to promote the Catholic faith as a means of overcoming modern challenges.

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Uruguay, with a population of 3.5 million, is considered the most secular country in Latin America — a region home to about 40% of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

The country was the first in the world to legalize marijuana for recreational use, the second in Latin America to decriminalize abortion, and the third country in the Americas to legalize same-sex marriage.

In addition, Uruguay recently became the first country in the region to pass a law providing assistance in dying (assisted death), despite strong opposition from the Catholic Church.

"It is everyone's duty to ensure that every person can live with dignity, receive the necessary care, and feel supported until the natural end of their life," the Pope said.

Later, he led an evening service (Vespers) at Montevideo Cathedral, which ended at 9:00 p.m. local time.

According to local church representatives, the Pope's visit generated significant interest among Uruguayan Catholics: tickets for a prayer vigil with his participation at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium reportedly sold out in just two days. Leo's next stop will be Argentina, followed by Peru, where he spent two decades as a missionary bishop.

The pontiff said he feels better than he looks as he traveled to South America less than a month after surgery for lung cancer.

Speaking with journalists during the flight from Rome to the capital, Montevideo, he attributed his rapid recovery to "trust in God, good doctors, qualified surgeons, and also, I think, a healthy lifestyle."

Asked whether he feels as well as he looks, 71-year-old Leo replied: "Perhaps even better."

Pope Leo is ready to embark on a 12-day tour a month after surgery