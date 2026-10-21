Pope Leo XIV will not require additional cancer treatment – Vatican doctors

Pope Leo XIV will not require additional therapy after surgery to remove a cancerous lung tumor. Doctors confirmed that the disease was detected at an early stage, so no further treatment is currently planned. Bloomberg reports this, citing a Vatican statement, UNN writes.

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On the evening of October 21, doctors released the results of tests on tissue removed during the surgery that the 71-year-old pontiff underwent last week.

The tests confirmed early-stage lung adenocarcinoma the doctors said in a statement. They emphasized that no additional therapy is planned.

The pontiff continues to perform his duties

Earlier, Leo XIV underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung after detecting a suspicious nodule.

Pope Leo has begun "working a little" after surgery to remove a tumor from his lung — the Vatican

Following the surgery, the Pope has already held phone conversations with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, attempting to help bring an end to the war.

The pontiff is scheduled to travel to South America next month. Peru is attracting particular attention, as he spent a significant part of his ecclesiastical career there.

Leo XIV has headed the Catholic Church since May 2025. He became the first American-born Pope.

Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy