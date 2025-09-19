$41.190.02
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, despite political differences, have formed a strong personal relationship. This unexpected duo offers hope for progress on complex issues, including cooperation on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are entering the world stage today as political opposites, but also as personal friends – they are forming a genuine bond that offers hope for progress on many complex issues. Politico writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that several White House officials described the relationship between the two leaders, painting "a picture of an unexpected duo, where each softens the other's views."

There are people who say Starmer is more liberal, President Trump is more conservative. But at the same time, they both understand how to work together. And the president is very open to hearing Starmer's views, regardless of political ideology.

- Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of the US President, told the publication.

The media points out that Starmer's unexpectedly warm relations have become an example for European leaders who seek to maintain Trump's favor and establish cooperation on the issue of Ukraine. They also hope for a reduction in high tariffs, which have become one of the hallmarks of his administration.

Another White House official noted that at the beginning of Trump's second presidential term, one of the biggest concerns was how world leaders would get along with him. At the same time, Starmer was so politically different that the administration did not expect a positive relationship.

But they became an unexpected duo

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

The authors add that Trump's historic visit to the UK shows how much circumstances have changed. In addition, Starmer himself makes special efforts to make the US president "feel heard." Two other White House officials used the word "friendship" to describe the relationship.

Recall

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he discussed with US President Donald Trump how they can support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal.

Trump met with British Prime Minister Starmer18.09.25, 13:15 • 2536 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

