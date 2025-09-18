$41.190.02
Trump met with British Prime Minister Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

US President Donald Trump arrived by helicopter at Chequers, the country residence of the British Prime Minister. There he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump met with British Prime Minister Starmer

US President Donald Trump has just arrived by helicopter at Chequers, where he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with his wife Victoria, have just welcomed US President Donald Trump at Chequers - the official country residence of the head of the British government.

Reference

Chequers is the official country residence of the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom.

It is located on an estate of approximately 1,500 acres (about 600 hectares) in Buckinghamshire, approximately 58 kilometers (36 miles) from London - about a two-hour drive by car.

Prime Ministers have been meeting with other heads of state there for decades.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is making his second state visit to the United Kingdom from September 16 to 18. Meetings are scheduled with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

King Charles III of Great Britain, at a banquet for US President Donald Trump, called for support for Ukraine. He emphasized the unification of allies against tyranny in Europe.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
