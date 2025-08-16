Starmer: Trump's efforts brought us closer than ever to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, the next step should be negotiations with Zelensky's participation

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 4686 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 11261 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 16328 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 28407 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 153687 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 158701 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 115363 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 105913 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 91938 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 129977 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.1m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 85696 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 18138 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" projectAugust 16, 03:52 AM • 32297 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 32266 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meeting07:47 AM • 22504 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 248161 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 215290 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 221308 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 233777 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 316046 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 12145 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 18274 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 68699 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 139281 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 218731 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Times
The Economist
Truth Social

Starmer: Trump's efforts brought us closer than ever to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, the next step should be negotiations with Zelensky's participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Donald Trump's efforts brought the end of Russia's war in Ukraine closer. The next step should be negotiations with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Starmer: Trump's efforts brought us closer than ever to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, the next step should be negotiations with Zelensky's participation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes that US President Donald Trump's efforts are bringing the end of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine closer than ever before. The next step should be further negotiations involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is stated in Starmer's statement after Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, published on the website of the British government, reports UNN.

Details

"President Trump's efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in seeking to end the killing deserves praise. While progress has already been made, the next step must be further negotiations involving President Zelenskyy. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without him," the statement reads.

It is noted that Starmer spoke with Zelenskyy, Trump, and other European partners in the morning.

"We are all ready to support this next stage. I welcome the openness of the United States, together with Europe, to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees as part of any agreement. This is important progress that will be crucial in deterring Putin from further aggressive actions. Meanwhile, until he stops his barbaric attacks, we will continue to tighten the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a devastating impact on the Russian economy and its people. Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue for as long as it takes," Starmer emphasized.

Recall

The leaders of the European Union and Great Britain made a joint statement following talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump on the results of his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, noting that Ukraine itself should make decisions regarding its territory, that they are ready to cooperate on holding a trilateral summit with European support, and that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine