Starmer: Trump's efforts brought us closer than ever to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, the next step should be negotiations with Zelensky's participation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes that US President Donald Trump's efforts are bringing the end of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine closer than ever before. The next step should be further negotiations involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is stated in Starmer's statement after Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, published on the website of the British government, reports UNN.

Details

"President Trump's efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in seeking to end the killing deserves praise. While progress has already been made, the next step must be further negotiations involving President Zelenskyy. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without him," the statement reads.

It is noted that Starmer spoke with Zelenskyy, Trump, and other European partners in the morning.

"We are all ready to support this next stage. I welcome the openness of the United States, together with Europe, to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees as part of any agreement. This is important progress that will be crucial in deterring Putin from further aggressive actions. Meanwhile, until he stops his barbaric attacks, we will continue to tighten the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a devastating impact on the Russian economy and its people. Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue for as long as it takes," Starmer emphasized.

Recall

The leaders of the European Union and Great Britain made a joint statement following talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump on the results of his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, noting that Ukraine itself should make decisions regarding its territory, that they are ready to cooperate on holding a trilateral summit with European support, and that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees.