Polish Foreign Minister proposed to Scholz to deprive Ukrainian refugees of social benefits: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Radoslaw Sikorski suggested that Scholz transfer social benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Germany directly to Ukraine. He believes that this will encourage men to return to their homeland.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that the social benefits that Ukrainian refugees receive in Germany should be given to Ukraine. According to Sikorsky, this should encourage men to return to Ukraine. Sikorsky said this in a TVP Info program, RMF24reports, UNN reports.
I suggested to him (Scholz - ed.) that it would be better to transfer the social benefits that Ukrainian refugees receive, which can amount to up to 1,200 euros per month, directly to Ukraine
The Polish foreign minister also added that "it is not good that there is a financial incentive to stay in Germany instead of men fighting at the front and women rebuilding the tax base."
Sikorski reportedly commented on the meeting in Berlin of the leaders of four states - Germany, the United States, Britain and France. He noted that Poland's presence at meetings where Ukraine is discussed is also important. According to him, then "better decisions are made".
Formats such as the Minsk or Normandy format do not work, he added.
The CBOS poll showed record low support for accepting Ukrainian refugees in Poland - 53%. Two-thirds of Poles support the idea of sending men of military age back to Ukraine.