Poles to provide combat drones for South Korean armed forces

The agreement is part of an offset deal that is beneficial for Poland, as the country is one of the main buyers of South Korean defense systems. Written by Korea Times and Polskie Radio, reported by UNN.

It is stated that WB GROUP (a Polish company based in Ożarów Mazowiecki, operating in the field of armaments and civilian industry) has signed a contract with the Korean Defense Acquisition Agency DAPA for the supply of WARMATE 3 barrage ammunition.

These are the so-called kamikaze drones.

South Korea, the United States and Japan will jointly monitor the DPRK's illegal cyber activities

Despite the lack of official information on the number of drones being purchased and their cost, it is believed that the order includes approximately 200 units and is due to be delivered in November. Deployment to military units responsible for operating the drones is scheduled for December.

