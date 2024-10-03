Poles to provide combat drones for South Korean armed forces

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 43545 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163164 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135781 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141909 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138463 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112008 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171228 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104715 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140552 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140357 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90091 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107966 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180301 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171228 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198646 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187656 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140362 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145843 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137319 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154263 views
Poles to provide combat drones for South Korean armed forces

Poles to provide combat drones for South Korean armed forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14717 views

The Polish company WB GROUP has signed a contract to supply WARMATE 3 kamikaze drones to the South Korean armed forces. The deal is part of an offset agreement related to Poland's purchase of South Korean defense systems.

The agreement is part of an offset deal that is beneficial for Poland, as the country is one of the main buyers of South Korean defense systems. Written by Korea Times and Polskie Radio, reported by UNN.

It is stated that WB GROUP (a Polish company based in Ożarów Mazowiecki, operating in the field of armaments and civilian industry) has signed a contract with the Korean Defense Acquisition Agency DAPA for the supply of WARMATE 3 barrage ammunition.

Image

These are the so-called kamikaze drones.

South Korea, the United States and Japan will jointly monitor the DPRK's illegal cyber activities

Despite the lack of official information on the number of drones being purchased and their cost, it is believed that the order includes approximately 200 units and is due to be delivered in November. Deployment to military units responsible for operating the drones is scheduled for December.

Recall

Poland plans to increase production of 155 mm shells to defend against Russia.

Poland is considering the possibility of transferring Mig-29 aircraft to Ukraine - Sikorsky

Borrell: we need to increase air defense and give the Ukrainians the opportunity to attack the Russians from where the Russians attack them

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mikoyan-mig-29Mikoyan MiG-29
north-koreaNorth Korea
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
south-koreaSouth Korea
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

