Borrell: we need to increase air defense and give the Ukrainians the opportunity to attack the Russians from where the Russians attack them

Borrell: we need to increase air defense and give the Ukrainians the opportunity to attack the Russians from where the Russians attack them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19488 views

Josep Borrell called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense and enabling it to attack Russia. He emphasized the importance of Zelenskyy's “Victory Plan” for achieving a just peace.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that it is necessary to increase air defense capabilities and enable Ukrainians to attack Russians from where Russians attack them. Borrell said this following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

It is necessary to increase the capacity of air defense and enable Ukrainians to attack the Russians from where the Russians attack them. Otherwise, they will do so with complete impunity. At the same time, there is a peace process - or a desire to end the war. And we support this process launched by Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace, a real peace. This is the only effective way forward. We look forward to President Zelenskyy's presentation of his “Victory Plan” - this is a separate issue. Ukraine needs to improve its military situation in order to go into peace talks in a favorable position, a position of strength. So, the Victory Plan is about how to wage war, and the Peace Plan is about how to achieve peace. And one is closely related to the other

- Borrell said.

He noted that other peace proposals are emerging, but, according to him, any effective way forward must be based on respect for the UN Charter, which includes Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and right to self-defense.

When asked by journalists whether Borrell had seen Zelensky's “Victory Plan,” he said that he had not, but that he had to wait to find out what was inside the “box.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Borrell condemned the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

