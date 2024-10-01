South Korea, the United States and Japan will jointly monitor the DPRK's illegal cyber activities
The three countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat North Korea's illegal cyber activities. They will focus on tracking cyberattacks targeting cryptocurrency exchanges and cooperating with the private sector.
South Korea, the United States, and Japan have agreed to strengthen joint efforts to combat the DPRK's illegal cyber activities. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.
The two countries reached the agreement during a meeting attended by US Deputy National Security Advisor Wang Yong-Jong, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, and Deputy Head of the National Security Secretariat of Japan Keiichi Ichikawa.
The three parties assessed that North Korea's illicit cyber activities, which finance North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Global virtual currency exchanges, including those in South Korea, the United States, and Japan, have become their main target,
It is stated that the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector, especially with cryptocurrency service providers. They believe it is important to raise awareness of North Korea's cyber threats.
They agreed to cooperate with like-minded countries to track the forces behind North Korea's illicit cyber activities and take the necessary steps to address the threats,
