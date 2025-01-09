Poland promised not to arrest Netanyahu under ICC warrant: what is known

Poland will not arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under an ICC warrant. An exception will be made if he visits the country on the day of the liberation of Auschwitz. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The Polish government emphasized that in connection with the celebrations scheduled for January 27, 2025, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former German Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Auschwitz, Poland “will ensure the free and safe participation of senior Israeli representatives in these celebrations.

Ensuring the safe participation of Israeli leaders in the celebrations on January 27, 2025, is seen by the Polish government as part of the expression of respect for the Jewish people, millions of whose daughters and sons were victims of the Holocaust organized by the Third Reich - reads the resolution adopted by the Polish government.

At the same time, as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated, it is obvious to him that “the prime minister, president, or any other representative of the state of Israel should have every right and sense of security if he visits the Auschwitz concentration camp, especially on the anniversary.

“That is why I have asked the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs to prepare a relevant resolution,” the Prime Minister clarified.

Recall

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Galant. The ICC also rejected Israel's appeal against the situation in Palestine.