Poland investigates KGB attempts to recruit Belarusian opposition members

The Polish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into reports of Belarusian KGB agents offering cooperation to at least 10 employees of the National Anti-Crisis Management (NZA) in Poland. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

According to Pavel Latushka, head of the NZA: "They use blackmail, bribery attempts, physical threats, discrediting, psychological pressure, and pressure on our families in Belarus."

According to information from the NZA and an RMF FM journalist, contacts mostly came through Telegram: the messages offered money (including a sum of 3,000 zlotys for the first informative action) and to "start" everything from scratch with a "clean slate," and also contained threats and hints of pressure on relatives in Belarus. The District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw (Military Department) officially announced the start of the investigation on November 8.

The basis for the investigation was an article of the Polish Criminal Code on activities in the interests of foreign intelligence, punishable by 5 to 30 years of imprisonment. To date, 15 attempts to recruit NZA members have been recorded.

