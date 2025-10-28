$42.070.07
Poland may open two border crossings with Belarus - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the consideration of opening the Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa and Kuźnica-Bruzgi crossings, which were closed in 2023 and 2021. This decision is "trial" and possible due to enhanced border security.

Poland may open two border crossings with Belarus - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland is considering opening the Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa and Kuźnica-Bruzgi border crossings on the border with Belarus, which were closed in 2023 and 2021. Interia reports this, according to UNN.

If we are talking about the possibility of opening these crossings, it is mainly because the border is protected as never before. Thanks to our joint efforts, the Polish-Belarusian border is probably the best-guarded border in Europe. Therefore, we can afford a certain risk associated with its opening.

- said Tusk.

According to him, the planned opening of two border crossings in early November will be a "trial" solution.

If for some reason the border has to be closed, I will not hesitate for a minute.

- added Tusk.

According to him, regarding the Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa border crossing, there are "no logistical" obstacles to its opening. As for the second border crossing, Kuźnica-Bruzgi, traffic will be allowed only for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons until the end of the year. The reason for this is ongoing road surface repair work.

Addition

Poland closed the Kuźnica-Bruzgi checkpoint in November 2021 in response to the migration crisis unleashed by Belarus. Since February 2023, it has closed Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa.

Recall

Poland closed its border with Belarus, including railway crossings, due to aggressive Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025". This decision was made for national security reasons, amid rising tensions and hybrid warfare.

