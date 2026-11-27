Poland will use artificial intelligence-based software from Palantir Technologies Inc. to analyze battlefield data, contrary to the insistence of some European allies that it reduce its dependence on American technology for critical defense capabilities. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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Poland’s Ministry of Defense on Friday, November 27, signed an agreement with the American technology giant to purchase Palantir military software called Maven Smart System, which is already used by NATO and the U.S. military. The five-year agreement is estimated to be worth approximately $300 million, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"This moment will determine our future capabilities and the readiness of future generations," Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters in Warsaw, calling the agreement "historic."

Poland is leading Europe’s rearmament race to counter threats from Russia, whose full-scale invasion of Ukraine will soon reach the five-year mark. Hybrid attacks and drone incidents have increased: last week, three Russian missiles fell on Polish territory; there were no casualties.

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This is prompting Polish officials to accelerate the modernization of the armed forces. Warsaw also seeks to deepen its defense partnership with Washington and is negotiating with the Trump administration on establishing permanent U.S. military bases in Poland.

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The dilemma facing European governments is whether to use proven American technologies for military applications that can be deployed quickly, or wait for European alternatives to protect sensitive military data and infrastructure.

In June, France said its domestic intelligence service would terminate its contract with the company in favor of a domestic supplier.

Last month in Poland, the country’s ombudsman asked the Ministry of Defense to explain how it assesses the privacy and data-protection risks associated with cooperation with Palantir.

Under the agreement, Poland will be the sole owner of the "keys, servers and information," the defense minister said.

"Whenever possible, we choose a Polish product," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. "But if there are no comparable capabilities in Poland, then we choose the best system in the world — the only system in the world that has such capabilities."

The Ministry of Education will cooperate with the American company Palantir, which develops AI tools