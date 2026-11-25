NATO did not support Poland’s proposal to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace. Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk said this on November 25, RMF24 reported, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the official, the issue of countering Russian aerial targets over Ukraine has been discussed with the allies for several months, but the Alliance does not support this option.

"NATO does not support this in any way. It would create numerous complications," Tomczyk said.

He also noted that previous negotiations had concluded that implementing such a procedure was impossible.

In addition, shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine would require Kyiv’s consent, including regarding advance notification and granting the allies access to Ukrainian airspace. At the same time, the final decision would depend on the unanimous support of all NATO member states.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that on November 23, during a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, Poland proposed considering the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine if they were heading toward Alliance countries.

According to the publication, some countries supported the initiative, but the discussion was preliminary and no decision was made.

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