Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threat

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace by Russian attack drones on the night of September 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X social network.

Please note that during today's attack by the Russian Federation, which strikes targets located on the territory of Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects - the post says.

The agency stated that an operation is currently underway to identify and neutralize the objects.

"By order of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons were deployed, and services are actively working to determine the location of the downed objects. We emphasize that the military operation is ongoing, and we urge people to stay at home. The most threatened are the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie voivodeships," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

The military department assured that it is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means under its command remain fully ready for immediate response.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

