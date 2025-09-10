$41.250.03
September 9, 07:32 PM • 18284 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 04:05 PM • 28298 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 31166 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 20838 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 47809 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 76875 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61922 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37570 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30891 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 30016 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones on September 10. An operation to identify and neutralize the objects is underway, with weapons involved.

Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threat

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace by Russian attack drones on the night of September 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X social network.

Please note that during today's attack by the Russian Federation, which strikes targets located on the territory of Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects

- the post says.

The agency stated that an operation is currently underway to identify and neutralize the objects.

"By order of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons were deployed, and services are actively working to determine the location of the downed objects. We emphasize that the military operation is ongoing, and we urge people to stay at home. The most threatened are the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie voivodeships," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

The military department assured that it is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means under its command remain fully ready for immediate response.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland