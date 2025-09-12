Poland closes border with Belarus (video)

As of midnight on September 12, Poland completely closed traffic on the border with Belarus. This is due to military exercises. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, Marcin Kierwiński, as reported by UNN with reference to Onet, BELTA and other media.

At midnight, we closed traffic on the border with Belarus. This is due to the "West-2025" military exercises. - said Kierwiński at a press conference at the Terespol border crossing.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that these exercises have a clear focus "against Poland and the European Union," while clarifying the terms for reopening the border.

Traffic will resume, but only when we are confident in the guaranteed safety of Poles. From an economic point of view, we will strive for the fastest possible opening of the border. - he reported.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland added that the government is aware of the difficulties for entrepreneurs, but the border closure was adopted solely for security reasons.

Kierwiński noted that the restrictions are not temporary only for the period of the exercises – the situation will be constantly analyzed, and the decision will depend on the development of events.

The press service of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs also confirmed that border guards and security services are working on site, and the government is in close contact with NATO and EU allies.

Recall

On September 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that on the night from Thursday to Friday, the country would close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings. The decision was made for national security reasons ahead of the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025."

Poland began redeploying military equipment to the Belarusian border. This is a security enhancement ahead of the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025."

Ukraine is closely monitoring the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025," which have already begun on the territory of Belarus. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that a Russian drone attack on Poland could be part of these exercises.

