Pochaiv City Council deputy detained for selling "services" for "booking"

A deputy of the Pochaiv City Council was detained in Kyiv for assisting in removing individuals from the wanted list and employing them for military mobilization exemption, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

A deputy of the Pochaiv City Council in Ternopil Oblast has been notified of suspicion. In Kyiv, he offered assistance for $4,000-10,000 to remove conscripts from the wanted list and employ them in state enterprises for subsequent exemption from mobilization. - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the investigation, "he promised his acquaintance, who was on the wanted list, to update his military registration documents at a Kyiv territorial recruitment center without his presence." "He helped with removing him from the wanted list and planned to facilitate his employment in a structural unit of one of the ministries," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The man, as stated, received UAH 77,000, and was detained while receiving another USD 10,000.

His actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail.

