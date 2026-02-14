Pochaiv City Council deputy detained for selling "services" for "booking"

$42.990.00
11:01 AM • 62 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 2994 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 5986 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 9478 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22258 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39761 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34989 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35065 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62794 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87964 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The Guardian
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signal
Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarification
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - Zelenskyy
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflict
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62794 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87964 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Pochaiv City Council deputy detained for selling "services" for "booking"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

A deputy of the Pochaiv City Council was detained in Kyiv for assisting in removing a person from the wanted list and arranging employment for military service exemption. He received UAH 77,000 and was apprehended while receiving an additional USD 10,000.

A deputy of the Pochaiv City Council was detained in Kyiv for assisting in removing individuals from the wanted list and employing them for military mobilization exemption, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

A deputy of the Pochaiv City Council in Ternopil Oblast has been notified of suspicion. In Kyiv, he offered assistance for $4,000-10,000 to remove conscripts from the wanted list and employ them in state enterprises for subsequent exemption from mobilization.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the investigation, "he promised his acquaintance, who was on the wanted list, to update his military registration documents at a Kyiv territorial recruitment center without his presence." "He helped with removing him from the wanted list and planned to facilitate his employment in a structural unit of one of the ministries," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The man, as stated, received UAH 77,000, and was detained while receiving another USD 10,000.

His actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail.

Removal from the wanted list and exclusion from military registration for 20 thousand dollars: a Ministry of Justice official detained03.10.25, 14:36 • 2550 views

Julia Shramko

