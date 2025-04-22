"Please" and "thank you" from users for ChatGPT cost OpenAI "tens of millions of dollars"

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7502 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27255 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60985 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101898 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90242 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209999 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102885 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82597 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67601 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 7540 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 17600 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 101919 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102602 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 210015 views
"Please" and "thank you" from users for ChatGPT cost OpenAI "tens of millions of dollars"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

Sam Altman confirmed that OpenAI's electricity bills have increased due to users' politeness to the chatbot. ChatGPT requires $139.7 million per year for electricity alone.

"Please" and "thank you" from users for ChatGPT cost OpenAI "tens of millions of dollars"

Courtesy to AI costs millions of dollars. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed last week that OpenAI's electricity bills have become "tens of millions of dollars" higher because people are polite to ChatGPT, UNN reports with reference to Entrepreneur.

Details

Last week, an X user posted: "I wonder how much money OpenAI lost on electricity bills because people say "please" and "thank you" to their models." At the time of publication, the post had 5.7 million views.

Altman replied the next day: "Tens of millions of dollars spent are not in vain - you never know for sure."

A survey published in February by Future found that 67% of people who use AI in the US are polite to the chatbot.

Almost one in five respondents in this group (18%) said they tell AI "please" and "thank you" to protect themselves in the event of a possible AI rebellion. The other 82% said they were polite simply because it was "nice" to be so with anyone, AI or human.

Courtesy to AI, as noted, can have a functional purpose. Microsoft Design Director Curtis Beavers noted in a Microsoft blog post that "using polite language sets the tone for the response" of AI. In other words, when you are polite to AI, it is more likely to respond in kind.

However, this courtesy comes at an energy cost. According to a May 2024 report by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), it takes 10 times more energy to ask ChatGPT a question or send it a comment than it does to run a standard Google search without AI reviews summarizing the results at the top of the search page.

Researchers from the financial consulting site BestBrokers found that ChatGPT needs an average of 1.059 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. This would amount to about $139.7 million per year in electricity costs alone for the artificial intelligence chatbot.

AI also requires a significant amount of water to cool the servers that power it. A University of California, Riverside study shows that ChatGPT needs up to 1408 ml of water, or about three 16.9-ounce bottles, to create a 100-word email. It takes 40-50 milliliters of water to create a three-word "Please" response from ChatGPT.

At the same time, the publication writes, OpenAI can afford tens of millions of dollars in electricity costs for artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, the startup raised $40 billion at a valuation of $300 billion in the largest private technology deal ever recorded. At the time, OpenAI noted that it had 500 million global weekly users, up from 400 million in February.

OpenAI is preparing a competitor to Elon Musk's X: work is already underway on a new social network16.04.25, 09:15 • 4629 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Elon Musk
Microsoft
Google
