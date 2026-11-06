Petrol and diesel cars are gaining popularity: which cars Ukrainians bought in October

In October 2026, vehicles with conventional engines accounted for more than 64% of the new passenger car market in Ukraine. For comparison, their share was 48% last year. At the same time, the share of electric vehicles fell from 31% to 8.8% over the year. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the available information, petrol models accounted for the largest share of new car sales in October, namely 39.7%. A year ago, this figure was 29.6%.

The share of hybrid vehicles also increased. In October, they accounted for 26.7% of sales, compared with 20.6% last year.

Diesel cars accounted for 24.7%, compared with 18.6% in Oct. 2025. The share of electric vehicles fell from 31% to 8.8%. As last year, cars with LPG accounted for less than 1% of new car sales - the post reads.

The leaders in the segments were:

Petrol cars - HYUNDAI Tucson;

Hybrids - TOYOTA RAV-4;

Diesel - VOLKSWAGEN Touareg;

Electric - BYD Sea Lion 06EV;

LPG cars - HYUNDAI Tucson.

Recall

In October, Ukrainians purchased 1,435 new commercial vehicles, 19% more than last year. Renault became the sales leader.