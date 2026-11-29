Against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia allegedly seeks peace and that Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations on ending the war, including contacts with European countries. Russian media outlets reported this, citing Peskov's statement, UNN writes.

Details

At the same time, the Kremlin representative attempted to shift responsibility for the lack of dialogue onto the European side.

According to Peskov, Europeans allegedly rejected negotiations with Russia in a bilateral format and are ready for contacts only in a trilateral format.

The Kremlin's statements about an alleged desire for peace come against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities and systematic Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Russia may launch a massive missile strike on Ukraine within the next 2–3 days – monitoring channels