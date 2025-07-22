$41.750.12
Pentagon withdraws 700 Marines from Los Angeles after situation stabilizes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

The Pentagon is withdrawing 700 Marines from Los Angeles, who were deployed last month amid protests against increased immigration control. Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth ordered the redeployment of troops after stability returned to the city.

Pentagon withdraws 700 Marines from Los Angeles after situation stabilizes

The Pentagon is withdrawing 700 Marines from Los Angeles, who were deployed in the city last month amid protests against increased immigration control. This was reported by The Hill, informs UNN.

Details

According to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, with stability returning to Los Angeles, Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset ordered the redeployment of 700 Marines, "whose presence clearly signaled: lawlessness will not be tolerated."

Parnell claims that the Marines' "unmistakable presence" in the city "contributed to the restoration of order and the upholding of the rule of law," even though few service members remained in public view after the initial show of force in June.

- the publication writes.

The media adds that the administration of US President Donald Trump continues to reduce its military deployment in Los Angeles after the White House chief ordered about 4,100 California National Guard troops and later 700 Marines to be sent to the city to suppress protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"The move was harshly criticized by California state officials for bypassing the consent of Governor Gavin Newsom, who accused Trump of escalating tensions by deploying troops that he believed were unnecessary," the article says.

Recall

Last week, the administration of US President Donald Trump decided to complete the deployment of some National Guard units in Los Angeles, which were involved in containing protests. The units were transferred to the city amid large-scale protests that erupted due to cases of excessive force by law enforcement.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Gavin Newsom
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles
