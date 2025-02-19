Pentagon prepares for cuts - media

The Pentagon sent to the Office of Personnel Policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump a list of employees on probation, along with requests to exempt certain offices and people from reduction in force. This was reported to ABC News by several US officials, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, an official said veteran status and the military spouse are taken into account.

The U.S. Department of Defense has a total of about 878 ,000 civilian employees, of which about 60 ,000 are on probation.

The process of identifying waivers and layoffs is ongoing, but it is unclear when employees will begin receiving layoff notices.

The Pentagon forwarded requests for comment from ABC News to the White House.

Media: 10% of NASA employees have been laid off