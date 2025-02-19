ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Pentagon prepares for cuts - media

Pentagon prepares for cuts - media

The U.S. Department of Defense has sent the Trump administration a list of 60,000 probationary employees. The Pentagon has also requested that some offices and employees be exempted from the cuts.

The Pentagon sent to the Office of Personnel Policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump a list of employees on probation, along with requests to exempt certain offices and people from reduction in force. This was reported to ABC News by several US officials, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, an official said veteran status and the military spouse are taken into account.

The U.S. Department of Defense has a total of about 878 ,000 civilian employees, of which about 60 ,000 are on probation.

The process of identifying waivers and layoffs is ongoing, but it is unclear when employees will begin receiving layoff notices.

The Pentagon forwarded requests for comment from ABC News to the White House.

Media: 10% of NASA employees have been laid off18.02.2025, 21:38 • 30238 views

News of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
nasaNASA
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

