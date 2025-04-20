Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

$41.380.00
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 208 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 10452 views

April 19, 06:41 PM • 10452 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 23573 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 27855 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 20415 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 20272 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17711 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 75998 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85600 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85047 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Popular news

More than 20 robots ran a half-marathon in Beijing for the first time together with people

April 19, 05:39 PM • 7820 views

Ukrainian military received an order to cease fire after the start of the "Easter truce" - Media

April 19, 06:24 PM • 4860 views

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

April 19, 06:41 PM • 7028 views

Protests are held in the US over Trump's policy: details

April 19, 08:26 PM • 4162 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

11:39 PM • 4180 views
Publications

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

03:00 AM • 208 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 28047 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 29682 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 75998 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 107379 views
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 27855 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 26616 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28807 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 30118 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63958 views
Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The occupiers announced an 80% increase in exports through the Mariupol port, over 350 thousand tons. The CNS refutes this, calling the port a hub for looting grain, metal, and equipment.

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

Russian occupiers stated that exports through the captured Mariupol port increased by 80%. And overall - over 350 thousand tons of cargo. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

But behind the beautiful figures is large-scale looting. The port has been turned into a hub for stealing Ukrainian resources

- the post says.

According to the Center of National Resistance, grain, metal, equipment - everything is exported under the flag of the Russian Federation as a "strategic resource".

"There is nothing in common with economics here. This is robbery in the form of "integration"," -  the CNR emphasized.

Recall

Russia plans to increase the capacity of the port in Mariupol for exporting Ukrainian grain and metal. The invaders hope to export about 12 million tons per year.

Occupants bring 88 railroad cars of stolen coal to Mariupol port22.02.25, 09:48 • 37937 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
