Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers announced an 80% increase in exports through the Mariupol port, over 350 thousand tons. The CNS refutes this, calling the port a hub for looting grain, metal, and equipment.
Russian occupiers stated that exports through the captured Mariupol port increased by 80%. And overall - over 350 thousand tons of cargo. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
But behind the beautiful figures is large-scale looting. The port has been turned into a hub for stealing Ukrainian resources
According to the Center of National Resistance, grain, metal, equipment - everything is exported under the flag of the Russian Federation as a "strategic resource".
"There is nothing in common with economics here. This is robbery in the form of "integration"," - the CNR emphasized.
Recall
Russia plans to increase the capacity of the port in Mariupol for exporting Ukrainian grain and metal. The invaders hope to export about 12 million tons per year.
Occupants bring 88 railroad cars of stolen coal to Mariupol port22.02.25, 09:48 • 37937 views