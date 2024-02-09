Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to chair Ramstein meeting on February 14

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will chair a meeting of the Ramstein contact group on February 14 in Brussels. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.

Details

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown will travel to Brussels next week to personally chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on February 14. This will be the 19th meeting since Austin formed the international group in April 2022 Ryder said.

According to him, representatives of the U.S. Department of Defense will join defense ministers and senior officials from nearly 50 countries to discuss the war in Ukraine and the support from the international community needed to protect the country's territory.

Austin will also participate in a meeting of NATO defense ministers on February 15 at NATO headquarters.

