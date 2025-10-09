Peace agreement between Israel and Hamas could be agreed on October 9

A peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas could be agreed upon on Thursday, October 9, Washington time. This is reported by UNN with reference to a roundtable at the White House on October 8 and CNN, Clash Report.

Details

During the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed Donald Trump a note that read: "You should approve the Truth Social post as soon as possible so you can be the first to announce the deal."

Soon after, the president informed reporters that he had received information that an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was in its final stages.

The Secretary of State just handed me a note saying that we are very close to a deal in the Middle East and that I should come immediately. - said the US President.

Rubio was not initially in the room but entered and sat in the chair previously occupied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Minutes later, the Secretary of State approached Trump, whispered something in his ear, and handed the president a handwritten note.

The White House chief also told reporters that he would most likely go to Egypt in the coming days, as that is where "everyone is gathered now."

"We haven't decided yet. I will go to Egypt. Most likely. That's where everyone is gathered now, and we appreciate that very much, but I will be going around all the countries, as they say," Trump said.

A senior White House official said that a presidential post on Truth Social could be expected soon.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a possible trip to the Middle East at the end of the week, probably on Sunday. He noted that peace talks in the region are progressing successfully.

Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt under Trump's plan: how the first day of the meeting ended - Al Jazeera