Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt under Trump's plan: how the first day of the meeting ended - Al Jazeera

The first day of renewed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt concluded amid hopes for a possible agreement on the implementation of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Negotiators intend to return to continue discussions on Tuesday. It was also reported that the meeting in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday was "positive" and that a roadmap had been drawn up for the continuation of the current round of talks.

The Hamas delegation informed mediators that Israel's continued bombing of the Gaza Strip jeopardizes negotiations for the release of prisoners.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump is pushing for a swift exchange of Israeli prisoners and Palestinian detainees to create "momentum" for the implementation of other parts of his plan to end the war in Gaza.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began talks in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks are focused on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.