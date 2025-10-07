$41.230.05
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 20871 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 49433 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 41641 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 44371 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 79005 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 33135 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 39737 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66262 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 77685 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92870 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt under Trump's plan: how the first day of the meeting ended - Al Jazeera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The first day of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt concluded amid hopes for an agreement on US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan. Participants will return for further discussions, the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh was "positive."

Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt under Trump's plan: how the first day of the meeting ended - Al Jazeera

The first day of renewed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt concluded amid hopes for a possible agreement on the implementation of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Negotiators intend to return to continue discussions on Tuesday. It was also reported that the meeting in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday was "positive" and that a roadmap had been drawn up for the continuation of the current round of talks.

The Hamas delegation informed mediators that Israel's continued bombing of the Gaza Strip jeopardizes negotiations for the release of prisoners.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump is pushing for a swift exchange of Israeli prisoners and Palestinian detainees to create "momentum" for the implementation of other parts of his plan to end the war in Gaza.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began talks in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks are focused on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Egypt
Gaza Strip