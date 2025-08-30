Parubiy's Murder in Lviv: Shooter Wore Glovo Uniform

The man who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy in Lviv was wearing a Glovo courier delivery uniform. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

The interlocutor reported that the man who killed Parubiy was wearing a Glovo courier uniform.

Glovo has not yet explained how the assailant obtained their bag.

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being searched for in Lviv region.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.