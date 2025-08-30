Parubiy's murder in Lviv: photos from the scene appeared

illustrative photo

A photo has emerged from the scene of the shooting of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy in Lviv, UNN reports.

A photo has emerged from the scene of the murder of Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead today by an unknown man on a bicycle.

A UNN source reported that the perpetrator saw Parubiy and shot at the politician five times before disappearing.

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.