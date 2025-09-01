$41.320.06
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: it is currently unknown whether the detainee had accomplices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

It is currently unknown whether the suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy had accomplices. The police do not rule out any version, with information regarding a possible Russian trace being the priority.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: it is currently unknown whether the detainee had accomplices

It is currently unknown whether the suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy had accomplices, but law enforcement officers are not ruling out any version. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We do not rule out that the person intended to illegally leave Ukraine," Vyhivskyi said.

He also commented on whether there is information about the detainee's accomplices.

"Currently, one person has been notified of suspicion. At present, no accomplices are known, but we have not ruled out any version. However, our priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace," Vyhivskyi stated.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced01.09.25, 12:15 • 11282 views

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion. 

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.  

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A petition is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail. 

Anna Murashko

