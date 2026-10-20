Partners cover two-thirds of Ukraine's needs — Koretskyi

The state’s own revenues cover only a third of Ukraine’s needs for defense, social payments, and healthcare. Two-thirds is partner support, which has to be defended every day. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the partners allocate every euro from the money of their taxpayers, while russia spends billions on propaganda to convince their citizens that Ukraine should not be helped.

Therefore, every law necessary to obtain funding is not a matter of politics, but a matter of the country’s survival. The Verkhovna Rada adopted some very difficult but critically important bills. I thank every member of parliament who voted. This is only part of the work. Much remains to be done, and it is extremely important to adopt all the necessary decisions on time in order to receive international financial assistance in full - the head of government noted.

He emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers had “done its part of the work.”

“As promised, by October 15, all decisions and documents within the remit of the Cabinet of Ministers had been adopted. I thank our partners for their support throughout almost five years of full-scale war,” Koretskyi added.

Reminder

Ukraine’s need for external financing for 2027 exceeds $52 billion, of which more than $32.6 billion still needs to be raised. Defense expenditures may reach 44% of GDP.

The government has switched to a maximum austerity mode, but this is not enough — Koretskyi revealed the next steps